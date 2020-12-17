Advertisement

Rockford Park District announces new winter activities

Officials share fun ways to keep the community active this winter.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Rockford Park District announces a number of new winter activities to help keep the community active during the cold months.

Residents can take advantage of a number of activities at Lockwood Park including wagon rides, parking lot bingo, and drive-in movie nights.

Park district officials also announce for the first time this winter kids and teens in the community can participate in free playground programs. Time 2 Play will take place every Saturday from January 9 through February 27 at Brown and Wantz Park with a number of activities including snow globe kickball, tomahawk toss, and disc golf clinics. Officials say while its been a tough year there’s a lot to look forward to this winter.

“We know these next few months will be challenging as we all wait patiently for this pandemic to be over in the meantime you can still get outside have fun and do it safely,” said Rockford Park District Commissioner Martesha Brown.

Officials encourage residents to visit the park districts website to view the full list of winter activities.

