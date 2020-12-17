Rockford man arrested on domestic battery charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old Rockford man was arrested on several battery charges on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of child abuse. Officers learned the abuse occurred in the 4700 block of East Lawn Drive.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Gilbert Reese, who was known to the victim.

Charges of four counts of domestic battery and a count of aggravated domestic battery were authorized by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. A warrant was obtained for Reese’s arrest, and on Wednesday, Dec. 16, he was taken into custody.

Reese was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.