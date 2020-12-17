Rock Valley College cancels basketball, volleyball seasons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College has made the decision to cancel its volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball seasons.

In an announcement on Thursday, the college said volleyball was originally moved from fall with hopes to compete by the spring semester. Basketball seasons were also delayed from a November start with the hope of beginning play in January.

As for the college’s remaining intercollegiate sports, outdoor sports will attempt to move forward and compete during the spring 2021 semester. Men’s and women’s soccer were moved from fall competition to spring, per the NJCAA 2021 Sports Guidelines, and will compete in a shortened season with practices beginning in March and competition beginning in April.

“The North Central Community College Conference recently announced the cancellation of its schedules for those three sports, which weighed heavily in RVC’s decision to cancel the entire seasons for those sports,” according to RVC.

Meanwhile, RVC’s traditional spring sports, baseball and softball, will continue to prepare for a spring season with some modifications. Annual spring trips for baseball and softball have been canceled as have in-season overnight trips. Practices will begin in February. RVC has yet to make a decision on the seasons for men’s and women’s bowling.

“Over the past several months, I have had meetings with athletic directors from the N4C, Region IV and around the country, as well as our RVC administration on a regular basis, to consider how winter sports competition might take place as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our campus, our community, and our nation,” RVC Athletic Director Darin Monroe said. “The fact that volleyball and basketball are indoor sports that are considered medium and high risk according to the IDPH factored in to our decision to cancel those seasons. My heart breaks for the student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters who are affected by this decision, but their safety and well-being has always been our top priority.”

RVC was also to be the host site for the NJCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament in March but will no longer be the host site. RVC is still scheduled to host that tournament in 2022 and 2023.

RVC 2020-2021 Sports Seasons Overview:

Volleyball: Canceled

Men’s Basketball: Canceled

Women’s Basketball: Canceled

Men’s Bowling: TBD

Women’s Bowling: TBD

Baseball: Begins intercollegiate play in March

Softball: Begins intercollegiate play in March

Men’s Soccer: Begins intercollegiate play in April

Women’s Soccer: Begins intercollegiate play in April

“My heart goes out to our student-athletes and coaches in these three sports,” RVC President Dr. Howard Spearman said. “I know how hard they have all worked and the sacrifices and adjustments they have made in hopes of competing this season. The resiliency these athletes have shown will make them mentally stronger scholars and athletes going forward. As with all decisions we have made for the college throughout COVID, the safety of our students and staff was our primary consideration.”

