Region 1 county heath departments on COVID-19 vaccine arrival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago County health departments issued a joint statement following the start of the COVID-19 vaccine being distributed in Northern Illinois on Wednesday.

Local health departments in Region 1 are announcing that a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived to the region.

“While not all the counties in the region are receiving allocations of vaccine, the vaccine is being utilized in the region to reach healthcare workers and long term care residents that are most at risk as part of the Phase 1a vaccine distribution,” according to the joint statement.

As more vaccine becomes available, additional shipments of vaccine will be allocated to continue to meet the priority group populations in additional areas of the region.

