RAMP gets $25K grant from Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RAMP received a $25,000 grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to provide employment services to individuals with disabilities with an emphasis on individuals with paralysis.

As a pillar of the Paralysis Resource Center, the Quality of Life Grants Program, pioneered by the late Dana Reeve, impacts and empowers people living with paralysis and their families.

The program also focuses on caregivers by providing grants to nonprofit organizations whose projects and initiatives foster inclusion, involvement and community engagement, while promoting health and wellness for those affected by paralysis in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

RAMP advocates for the implementation of current laws, promotion of needed legislation and improvement of existing systems for individuals with disabilities while working to diminish negative attitudes that threaten to impede equal access.

For more information about RAMP’s Employment Services, visit their website, or contact Jeremy Munson, Employment Services Manager, jmunson@rampcil.org or 779-774-1023.

