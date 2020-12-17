Advertisement

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multimillion dollar donations to local non-profits

Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott(AP)
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wealthiest woman in the world makes a massive charitable donation and the Stateline is reaping the benefits.

“I think it really validates the work that we’re all doing,” said Kris Machajewski, YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $4.2 billion to 384 non-profit organizations nationwide, hoping to reinvigorate communities struggling in the wake of COVID-19.

“They trusted their process in vetting the organizations that they ultimately gave these gifts to and that we would be able to identify what those needs were in the community to best serve our community going forward,” said Ben Bernsten, Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois.

Two local beneficiaries, Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois and YWCA Northwestern Illinois, say the $5 million gift couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s just overwhelming relief. There have been so many of us as nonprofit leaders who have been so worried because of this pandemic. Our fundraisers have been decimated. A lot of our programs are struggling. I just can’t even begin to tell you the relief that we’re feeling because of this,” said Machajewski.

“Rockford is an area that I think has been more impacted by this pandemic than perhaps some other communities, and particularly certain populations with within this community, and really it’s the role of all these different not for profit partners to really make a difference,” said Bernsten.

Other local organizations on Scott’s list include Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois and Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
One hospitalized after hay bale falls onto truck in Winnebago Co.
"He doesn't know me doesn't know my daughter doesn't know the family but took the time to care...
USPS worker saves Rockton girl’s Christmas surprise

Latest News

Voters trending towards rejecting executive form of government
Winnebago Co. adds 160 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
The Rockford Park District announces a number of new winter activities to help keep the...
Rockford Park District announces new winter activities
COVID-19 cases rise
IDPH: 7,123 new cases of COVID-19, 146 more deaths
Clouds to dominate for several days, though milder temperature trend still on track
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/16/2020