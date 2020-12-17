Mild temperatures remain into weekend, big changes arrive by Christmas time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 38 degrees will go down as Rockford’s high temperature for Thursday, a good 6 degrees above normal. It will take some time before we are eying some bigger cold temperatures to arrive, just in time for Christmas.

While we had temperatures in the upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies, parts of the Northeast got slammed with record-breaking amounts of snow. Thanks to a Nor’easter that rode up the Atlantic coast, it moved slowly up the US eastern coastline on the afternoon of December 16, 2020 through December 17, 2020. The storm system produced very heavy snowfall across parts of central New York and northeast PA.

The highest numbers were in New York State north of New York City, some areas received over 3 feet of snow, or around 40 inches in a 24 hour period. One of the hardest hit spots, Binghamton, New York officially received 40 inches of snow with some isolated amounts higher than that. Putting that into perspective here, Rockford received that same amount of snow not in a 24 hour period, but over the COURSE of 600 days. That period goes back to April 2019 through now where we have had 40 inches of snow.

For us here, expect mostly cloudy skies to remain through the end of the work week and into the weekend. A weather system will move in overnight on Friday and bring us a period of light rain/drizzle into Saturday, possibly transitioning into light snow in the evening. The chances for that are very scattered and low, as most of us will remain dry.

Beyond that, we look to remain fairly quiet weather-wise with temperatures generally staying above normal for this time of year. But going into later next week is when we eye changes to arrive.

A big blast of Arctic air will swing through Northern Illinois just in time for Christmas. The chances for a White Christmas are there, although low but it will definitely feel more like winter in a big way. Forecast high temperatures in the 20s and lows in the single digits, which means wind chills will most likely fall below zero in spots.

This is still a week away with changes that will be implemented. But for now, enjoy the seasonably mild temperatures and mainly dry conditions.

