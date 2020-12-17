Man cleared of 2018 murder, state’s attorney J. Hanley says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and J. Hanley dismissed a first degree murder case that was pending against Shawnqiz D. Lee.

On Feb. 23, 2018, two offenders forced their way into Julian Young’s home on the 400 block of South Henrietta Avenue in Rockford. These offenders shot and killed Young. A witness was present when the offenders entered the home but fled prior to the shooting.

A witness was present when the offenders entered the home but fled prior to the shooting. The witness did not know either of the offenders. Eighteen months later the witness identified Lee in a photo line-up.

On Nov. 8, 2019, Lee was arrested for the murder of Young.

“No other evidence linked Lee to the murder. Swabs taken from underneath the victim’s fingernails revealed a DNA profile that did not match the DNA profile of Lee,” according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Shortly after Lee’s arrest in Nov. of 2019, payroll and other records relating to Lee’s employment were provided to the Rockford Police Department who then turned the records over to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. These records indicated that Lee was at work during the time of the murder, according to State’s Attorney J. Hanley.

“At my direction, our office conducted a thorough review of the Lee case and investigated Lee’s employment records. This investigation included interviews with persons employed at the company for whom Lee worked, including the President of the company and Lee’s direct supervisor in Feb. of 2018. The investigation confirmed that Lee was at work during the time of the murder,” J. Hanley said. “When I was sworn in as the State’s Attorney of Winnebago County on Dec. 1, 2020, I took an oath to do justice on behalf of all of the citizens of Winnebago County. The State’s Attorney’s Office will continue its commitment of bringing criminals to justice while ensuring that innocent people are not charged with crimes.”

