Advertisement

Janesville driver accused of impersonating police while driving with colored flashing lights

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Janesville Tuesday after being accused impersonating a police officer while driving around with illegal colored flashing lights.

According to a news release, an off-duty Janesville Police officer saw the car around 6:30 p.m. while driving south on Milton Avenue.

Janesville PD said a report with a matching vehicle description was filed on Dec. 11 around 6 p.m. when a woman saw the car with red and blue flashing lights driving behind her on Milton Avenue and Humes Road.

The woman told police she thought she was being pulled over by an unmarked police car. Janesville PD noted the suspect then turned off the lights and pulled along the side of her vehicle, reportedly laughing. The suspect’s vehicle then continued south on Milton Avenue.

Back during the traffic stop on Tuesday on Milton Avenue at Newman Street, 22-year-old Blake H. Davis allegedly told police he had color changing LED lights in his headlights. Janesville Police arrested Davis on the alleged charges of impersonating a police officer.

He was later released with a court date.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
One hospitalized after hay bale falls onto truck in Winnebago Co.
"He doesn't know me doesn't know my daughter doesn't know the family but took the time to care...
USPS worker saves Rockton girl’s Christmas surprise

Latest News

Voters trending towards rejecting executive form of government
Winnebago Co. adds 160 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
The Rockford Park District announces a number of new winter activities to help keep the...
Rockford Park District announces new winter activities
COVID-19 cases rise
IDPH: 7,123 new cases of COVID-19, 146 more deaths
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multimillion dollar donations to local non-profits
Clouds to dominate for several days, though milder temperature trend still on track
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/16/2020