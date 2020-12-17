ISBE creates standards to provide a more diverse education to students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois education leaders work to provide a more inclusive school environment for students.

“When you look at our students you have to figure out which are farthest away from our goal,” said Rockford Public School District 205 chief human resources officer Matt Zediker.

Zediker among other leaders created 8 standards for a more diverse classroom to make learning easier for students.

“A lot of revamping and discussion around what types of standards they should be,” Zediker said.

Zediker says these standards try to address concepts from a student’s perspective.

“These standards really address students as active contributors and patterns in how we want education to look and sound and what we want the outcomes to be,” Zediker said.

“We have to have really high expectations for our teachers to make sure they are really equipped to help with issues of racism,” said Illinois Federation Of Teachers President Dan Montgomery.

Montgomery says inclusiveness is the key to success in teaching.

“It does make them I think stronger citizens to live in a diverse community and understand people don’t all look, talk or believe the same,” Montgomery said.

These standards will be taught to future teachers long before they step foot in their classroom.

“We are going to provide training to our college and universities that offer education preparation programs to help determine how they can incorporate these standards,” said Illinois State Board of Education’s Emily Fox.

Fox says this will allow incoming teachers to set an example for other educators in their schools.

“We want to be sure that all of our teachers are adequately trained and prepared to reach every student in the state,” Fox said.

These standards must be implemented into college and university curriculums by 2025.

