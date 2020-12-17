Hundreds of coloring pages delivered to local nursing homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RE/MAX of Rock Valley in Oregon announced it collected nearly 450 pieces of artwork from the community for nursing home residents on Thursday.

RE/MAX of Rock Valley Owner Rebecca Hazzard and realtor Andrea Baumann delivered the artwork to nursing homes in Byron, Oregon and Mt. Morris.

The goal was to encourage the community to create Christmas artwork that would then be given to residents at the local nursing homes to help spread holiday cheer as most residents won’t get to be with their families this year.

Local nursing homes received artwork from local children and students at Mary Morgan Elementary School in Byron and Oregon Elementary School.

Landstar (RE/MAX of Rock Valley in Oregon)

“RE/MAX was extremely happy with the results. They even received a special delivery from employees at Landstar in Rockford who also shared a nice note,” RE/MAX said.

RE/MAX of Rock Valley in Oregon (RE/MAX of Rock Valley in Oregon)

