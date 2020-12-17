Dunker becomes third Lena-Winslow player in two years to sign with Iowa

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday was supposed to be signing day for Lena-Winslow’s Gennings Dunker, something he’s been waiting for his entire life, but due to COVID protocol, he had to sign with Iowa at home.

Dunker burst onto the scene last fall following a massive growth spurt, helping the Panthers capture another state championship.

He says he has grown even more thanks to his weight room and eating routine.

The first team All-NUIC player says becoming a Hawkeye has been on his mind from birth.

“My parents are both from probably about 30 minutes out of Iowa City and I’ve always wanted to be a Hawkeye so that’s why I gave my verbal commitment so fast and that’s why I’ve always wanted to be a Hawkeye,” said Dunker. “They didn’t really have to pitch me anything. As soon as I got the offer, I was taking it. I don’t know if I let them give me a pitch or anything. It’s like my childhood dream to go to Iowa so it’s pretty great.”

This is the third player in two years going to Iowa for head coach Ric Arand, who has the highest of praise for his all-conference lineman.

“I really hope that the people in our area get a chance to see him play this year because I think he’d go down in the history books for local small school football as one of the best, if not the best lineman to ever play around here,” said Arand. “Maybe he already is anyway. I don’t really know, but he certainly has that ability at this point and it’s not just God given talent. He’s earned it and he’s worked so hard.”

