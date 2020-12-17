Advertisement

Dakota's Toelke makes move to Memphis official on signing day

By Mike Buda
Dec. 16, 2020
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - With a tearful mom and coach, Kim, by her side, Tabytha Toelke made her signing with Memphis volleyball official on Wednesday.

The Dakota senior helped the Indians win their first sectional title in five years last fall.

With her club and school squads on pause, Toelke says there is plenty of unfinished business before she joins the Tigers.

“It means a lot because of all the hard work I’ve put in when I was younger to now,” said Toelke. “To finally being able to get this done and the fact that I could do it next to Andrew who I’ve been friends with since I was two, it’s been really nice and I’m super excited for what’s to come. I’m ready to get there. I know there’s a lot that needs to be done like what we’re working on in club and then hopefully we’ll get to play this year, but I’m just excited to get there and learn some more stuff.”

