Complaints lead to closures, local restaurant owners plea for level playing field

Winnebago County, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 120 Winnebago County businesses listed on the Health Department’s website are targeted for closure over public health concerns.

Restaurants in the stateline either abide by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s order to close indoor dining, or defy it and stay open. “God bless them, I’m not going to mention them because I hope they can stay open. But I also want to,” says Bob Prosser, owner of Hoffman House and Firehouse Pub. “It’s frustrating as a restaurant owner we can’t stay open. And I drove here this morning from Roscoe, and I drove by four places that are open, indoor dining, I am not able to open mine.”

Prosser initially kept both restaurants open for indoor dining, despite the order to close. Eventually the WCHD revoked the food permit from Hoffman House for staying open. That’s when Prosser made the tough call to close Firehouse Pub. Now he questions why some restaurants that remain open still have food permits. 23 News dove into the system to get the answers.

According to the WCHD’s Dr. Sandra Martell, if businesses don’t comply after seven consecutive 48-hour closure notices then it issues an order to close. If that is defied, it will revoke food permits. According to the website 13 businesses had the most severe action, food permits, taken from them. Out of those 13 businesses 12 had seven orders, but one restaurant had just five. When 23 News asked about the discrepancy, Dr. Martell sited a website error, and minutes later the website was corrected.

The Health Department tells 23 News all closure notices are initially based off complaints.

“We will go out, inspect and validate the complaints because again if someone is trying to disrupt a business intentionally, and they are spreading incorrect information we’re not going to site a business that is truly compliant and doing what they need to do,” says Dr. Martell. “And the reason we’re doing this is to protect our entire community.”

Health Department employees monitor each caller to ensure it’s not the same complaint from the same individual. However some owners like Prosser believe it should not be up to callers to deem if something is unsafe.

“If indoor dining is not safe, it’s not safe,” says Prosser. “It doesn’t matter who complains or doesn’t complain.”

