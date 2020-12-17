Advertisement

Classic scenes from Christmas movies on display in Janesville front yard

Hilarious scenes from “A Christmas Story” and “Christmas Vacation” are brought to life
Cousin Eddie empties his RV septic tank
Cousin Eddie empties his RV septic tank(Tim Elliott)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - You won’t find a better Christmas display in Janesville, we triple dog dare ya!

A home on the corner of Milwaukee Street and Pontiac Drive in Janesville went all out showcasing scenes from two classic Christmas movies.

The iconic ‘tongue-frozen-to-the-flagpole’ scene from 1983′s “A Christmas Story” is in the front yard for all to see. Flick is standing there with his tongue stuck on the metal pole while Ralphie and his buddies look on in disbelief. You’ll even see a Red Ryder BB gun on display on the front of the house along with a sign that says, “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

Flick was triple dog dared and licked the flagpole
Flick was triple dog dared and licked the flagpole(Tim Elliott)

In the same yard, you’ll also find Cousin Eddie from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” emptying out the RV septic tank. Cousin Eddie is of course wearing his signature white robe and winter hat. He is also holding a can of Miller Lite. The comedic classic from 1989 is a must watch for many families this time of year.

Other members of the Griswold family are there too, including Clark and his super slick sled. A mini replica of the Griswold family home is also there; adorned with plenty of lights to mimic the movie.

NBC15 reporter Tim Elliott knocked on the door to speak to the homeowners about the display. Unfortunately, they didn’t answer. But you can bet they are certainly in the Christmas spirit!

A family in Janesville is certainly in the Christmas spirit
A family in Janesville is certainly in the Christmas spirit(Tim Elliott)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Credit: Matt Reum
Police searching for missing Rockford man
E. State Street closed westbound from Bell School Rd to Buckley Dr.
Pedestrian killed after Rockford crash
Ezella Bennett
Rockford woman charged with battery to child
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021

Latest News

Unemployment
Statewide unemployment rate, jobs decline in Nov.
Handcuffs
Rockford man arrested on domestic battery charges
Significant Warming Ahead
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 12/17/2020
A bottle of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
More Ill. hospitals get first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines
Illinois education leaders work to provide a more inclusive school environment for students.
ISBE creates standards to provide a more diverse education to students