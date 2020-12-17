Area school expands food program to area families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “You know, there’s people that are hurting,” said Summit Academy Food Service Director, Brian Weavel.

Remote classes at Summit Academy in Machesney Park began at the end of November, putting an extra burden on some families in the district who struggle to make sure their children get healthy meals. Summit’s Executive Director, Carlie Roeschley, said one employee devised a plan to help.

“He came up with the idea to utilize different community organizations, agencies and businesses,” said Roeschley.

The mastermind is Food Service Director, Brian Weavel. He reached out to places like Beef-a-Roo, St. Patrick’s Church and the Blackhawk Boys and Girls Club to provide spaces where students can pick up their meals. The program launched two weeks ago, and to date, they’ve handed out about 2,800 restaurant quality meals.

The distribution sites are in community “hot spots” where staff noticed a critical need beyond just Summit Academy students, so they extended their reach.

“Our program allows us to serve not only our own students, but any child in the community ages 0 to 18,” said Roeschley.

Weavel says that makes the program all the more rewarding.

“We have all kinds of situations, so us being at a location that’s convenient for people to make sure they’re nourished at this time... it’s amazing, it’s amazing,” said Weavel.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.