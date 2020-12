ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies this Thursday with a light northwest winds and highs in the middle 30′s. Warmer tomorrow with south winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs in the low 40′s. There’s a slight chance for a rain/snow mixture late Friday night into Saturday morning. Becoming sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper 30′s right around 40.

