Additional 42 cases of COVID-19 at Rock Co. Jail

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, the Rock County Jail received results of the second round of COVID-19 testing for those inmates that were previously exposed to a positive result within their units.

This resulted in 106 people needing a retest. The jail has received a total of 36 positive results, 58 negative results, 7 refusals and still waiting on 5 results.

Additional staff members at the jail have also been tested. Of the 63 tested, 40 were negative and 6 were positive with 17 pending.

“We have been in continuous contact with the Rock County Public Health Department to ensure the safety of our staff and inmate population,” Sheriff Troy Knudson said.

