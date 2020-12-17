Advertisement

8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent

The deaths of the eight nuns occurred since Dec. 9.
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Eight nuns living at a suburban Milwaukee convent have died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.

A statement from the congregation says there are other confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the 88 sisters living at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove. The statement says the sisters are following recommended safety guidelines.

The deaths of the eight nuns occurred since Dec. 9.

The outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield died of the coronavirus in less than a month.

