YWCA gets $1M from billionaire philanthropist

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YWCA Northwestern Illinois will receive $1 million in unrestricted funding from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Wednesday.

In an announcement made Tuesday, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott named 384 organizations that will receive more than $4 billion in funding.

Scott is a novelist, billionaire and venture philanthropist. She recently signed the Giving Pledge, committing to give at least half of her wealth to charity.

Planning is underway to determine the most appropriate way to utilize the funds that will ensure the intent of the gift: creating ongoing stability and resources to continue the mission of YWCA “eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”

Scott convened a team of advisors that “took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.”

YWCA Northwestern Illinois serves women and families in the six-county area of Boone, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Winnebago, and Stephenson county Illinois.

“We are honored to be recognized by Ms. Scott and her team, it’s a valuable testament to the important and impactful work our organization performs. This major gift will position YWCA Northwestern Illinois to expand services to people in need while allowing us to adapt efficiently in order to meet the ever changing needs our communities face.” Kris Machajewski, CEO, YWCA Northwestern Illinois said.

