Advertisement

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announces six new hires

Sex crimes prosecutor position among those added
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announces six new hires to the department as well as the creation of a new position that could help sexual assault victims.

Hanley announced the creation of the sex crimes prosecutor, which will work to gain justice for sexual assault victims. Among Hanley’s appointees is Maria McCarthy, who was the assistant state’s attorney in Cook County for nearly 30 years.

“First and foremost is to restore trust in the State’s Attorney’s office. Second is to be more efficient in moving defendants through the criminal justice system. And lastly is the prioritization of the prosecution of violent criminals and above all else. The team that I’m announcing today and the ones already in the office will help us achieve these goals.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
"He doesn't know me doesn't know my daughter doesn't know the family but took the time to care...
USPS worker saves Rockton girl’s Christmas surprise
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021
A COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Illinois and the first doses will be administered starting...
Rockford African American leaders share their stance on the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

VETSROLL CHECK PRESENTATION
Stateline area Culver’s restaurants make donation to VetsRoll
Marsha Birkholz has driven a bus for the Forreston School District for the past twelve years,...
Forreston school bus driver decorates front seat of her bus for the holidays
Rock Valley College board votes yes to free tuition for 300 students at ATC
Rock Valley College board votes yes to free tuition for 300 students at ATC
Rock Valley College to offer tuition waivers for first year at ATC