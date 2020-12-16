ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announces six new hires to the department as well as the creation of a new position that could help sexual assault victims.

Hanley announced the creation of the sex crimes prosecutor, which will work to gain justice for sexual assault victims. Among Hanley’s appointees is Maria McCarthy, who was the assistant state’s attorney in Cook County for nearly 30 years.

“First and foremost is to restore trust in the State’s Attorney’s office. Second is to be more efficient in moving defendants through the criminal justice system. And lastly is the prioritization of the prosecution of violent criminals and above all else. The team that I’m announcing today and the ones already in the office will help us achieve these goals.”

