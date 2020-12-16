Advertisement

Walmart gives shipping deadlines for holiday orders

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you haven’t ordered your Christmas gifts yet, you have a few more days to do so at Walmart.

The retailer has announced its shipping deadlines to get deliveries in time for the holidays.

For free two-day shipping, orders must be placed by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. local time. The deadline for free next-day delivery is Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. local time.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time for in-store pickup on Christmas Eve.

Many retailers are warning of delivery delays because of the increase in online shopping.

Experts warn shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could also impact delivery times.

