Stateline area Culver’s restaurants make donation to VetsRoll

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - Culver’s restaurants across the region and their customers give a special holiday gift to area veterans.

Culver’s restaurants took 11 percent of their sales over veteran’s week in November, and donated that money to VetsRoll, which takes WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans on an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.. With limited dine in dining last month, VetsRoll was expecting a smaller donation, but Culver’s and its customers came through. Culver’s presented a check to VetsRoll for more than $41,000. Leaders said they were shocked by the outpouring of support.

“The challenge this year again with the dining rooms being closed is that what we used to refer to as scoopy night we haven’t been able to have those same programs,” said Beloit Culver’s Co-Owner Jim Agate. “So we have to get creative on the different ways that we can still help others.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.