Senior food box drive-thru on Thursday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This year, the community is in need more than ever. Lifescape and Heartland Community Church are stepping up to help the demand.

On Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heartland Community Church on Alpine Road, 500 food boxes will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Community members 60 and older can participate in the senior food box drive-thru event.

Boxes are all packed with canned fruits, vegetables, bread, soups, pasta and more.

To discuss the event and why it’s making an impact on the community, Lifescape Executive Director Mike Hughes talked with 23 News on Wednesday.

