Senior food box drive-thru on Thursday in Rockford

Boxes are all packed with canned fruits, vegetables, bread, soups, pasta and more.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This year, the community is in need more than ever. Lifescape and Heartland Community Church are stepping up to help the demand.

On Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heartland Community Church on Alpine Road, 500 food boxes will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Community members 60 and older can participate in the senior food box drive-thru event.

To discuss the event and why it’s making an impact on the community, Lifescape Executive Director Mike Hughes talked with 23 News on Wednesday.

