Rockford woman charged with battery to child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford woman was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child from a Nov. 22 incident.

On Sunday, Nov. 22 around 11:45 a.m., officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Horsman for a child abuse claim. Officers learned that two children, under the age of 13, had been battered.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident, and the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Ezella Bennett, who was known to the victims.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges against Bennett of two counts of aggravated battery to a child. A warrant was obtained for her arrest, and on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Bennett was taken into custody in the area of School Street and Springfield Avenue.

She was then taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

