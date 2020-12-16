Advertisement

Rockford woman charged with battery to child

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Bennett was taken into custody in the area of School Street and Springfield Avenue.
Ezella Bennett
Ezella Bennett(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford woman was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child from a Nov. 22 incident.

On Sunday, Nov. 22 around 11:45 a.m., officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Horsman for a child abuse claim. Officers learned that two children, under the age of 13, had been battered.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident, and the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Ezella Bennett, who was known to the victims.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges against Bennett of two counts of aggravated battery to a child. A warrant was obtained for her arrest, and on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Bennett was taken into custody in the area of School Street and Springfield Avenue.

She was then taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
"He doesn't know me doesn't know my daughter doesn't know the family but took the time to care...
USPS worker saves Rockton girl’s Christmas surprise
One hospitalized after hay bale falls onto truck in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

YWCA gets $1M from billionaire philanthropist
Credit: Matt Reum
Police searching for missing Rockford man
Garbage pickup
No delay in Rockford holiday garbage pickup
1601 Green St.
Crews fighting fire in Rockford, no major injuries reported