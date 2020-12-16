Advertisement

Rockford restaurant doing well during pandemic

The restaurant is now moving forward with new menu items.
Panino's Restaurant
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven on North Main or East State in Rockford recently, you may have seen that a decades-old Rockford restaurant updated its look.

Despite the hospitality industry being one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and Panino’s only being able to serve customers at its drive-thrus, the local, family-owned restaurant has experienced excellent sales. The restaurant has two locations, 5403 E. State St. and 2725 N. Main St., and has been owned by Frank and Mary Ann Savitski for more than 30 years.

The restaurant is now moving forward with new menu items and updating the 30-year-old restaurant’s brand, outdoor signage, menu boards and buildings’ exterior.

