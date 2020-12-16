Rather cloudy, seasonable regime to persist Wednesday, likely beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Depending on where you live in the Stateline, Tuesday was either a seasonably chilly one or it was downright frigid! While the mercury rose to a seasonable 33° in Rockford, readings in Monroe and Galena struggled to break the 20° mark.

Why such a disparity? The answer can be summarized in one word. Snow. The presence of a snowpack in areas north and west of Rockford makes it far more difficult for the sunshine to warm the air. Snow’s highly reflective properties allows heat from most of the incoming sunlight to be sent right back into space, while bare ground absorbs sunlight far more effectively. As long as snow’s presence is maintained, similar disparities are likely to be observed in forthcoming days, especially those that feature sunshine.

On the topic of sunshine, we’re not to expect much over the next few days, though there will be peeks, at times. Wednesday’s to start on a cloudy note, though by late afternoon, at least some mixed sunshine is possible to emerge.

Any brief clearing that carries into Wednesday night will quickly be replaced by clouds once again Thursday.

However, come Thursday afternoon, drier air’s to be moving in amid increasingly well-organized westerly winds, which should aid in more meaningful clearing taking place from west to east.

With clouds remaining in tow, changes in temperature over the next two days will be minimal. We’ll expect highs Wednesday and Thursday to remain seasonable in the lower to middle 30s.

A mild gush of Pacific air’s to arrive by Friday, thus beginning a pattern change for the warmer. 40s are, by all accounts, a good bet to occur Friday.

There’s a consensus among computer forecast models that the milder air’s to have some legs to it. It’s reasonable to assume temperatures will remain close to or above 40° through the early and middle stages of next week.

But there are glaring indications that beyond next Wednesday, the Stateline could very well be subject to a significant dump of arctic air spilling southward out of Canada, one that’s likely to bring us the coldest temperatures of the early winter thus far.

The presence of any truly arctic air’s tardy to say the very least. Normally, we’d have already seen our first single digit low temperatures by now. Thus far, we’ve yet to even see a temperature fall below 15°, an accomplishment achieved, on average, around Thanksgiving.

While next week’s cold snap may not produce single digit lows, it’s likely that sub-15° temperatures are in the cards. What’s not in the cards, though, is any significant snowfall. Our chances for a White Christmas remain paltry, at best, though with still ten days between now and Christmas Day, there’s still at least a glimmer of hope.

