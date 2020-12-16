Police searching for missing Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police are asking for help from the public in order to find 28-year-old Patrick Reum of Rockford. He was last seen in the area of 400 S. First Street on Saturday, Dec. 12 at around 6 p.m.

Reum is 5 feet and 11 inches, weighing 185 lbs.

RELEASE: RELEASE: Public Assistance needed in locating missing person. pic.twitter.com/MyIvyX941P — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 16, 2020

If anyone has any information regarding Patrick Reum’s whereabouts, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

