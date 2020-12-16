OSF Saint Anthony gets COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center Mission Partners received their first COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

“We feel blessed to be able to provide this protection to our frontline workers, and we look forward to the day when the vaccine is available to everyone so we can move forward together,” President Paula Carynski said.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center (OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center)

