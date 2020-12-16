Advertisement

OSF Saint Anthony gets COVID-19 vaccine

‘We look forward to the day when the vaccine is available to everyone so we can move forward together.’
OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center
OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center(OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center Mission Partners received their first COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

“We feel blessed to be able to provide this protection to our frontline workers, and we look forward to the day when the vaccine is available to everyone so we can move forward together,” President Paula Carynski said.

