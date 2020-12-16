OSF Saint Anthony gets COVID-19 vaccine
‘We look forward to the day when the vaccine is available to everyone so we can move forward together.’
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center Mission Partners received their first COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.
“We feel blessed to be able to provide this protection to our frontline workers, and we look forward to the day when the vaccine is available to everyone so we can move forward together,” President Paula Carynski said.
