One hospitalized after hay bale falls onto truck in Winnebago Co.

The driver of the truck towing the trailer was not injured.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One driver was injured after a crash between two vehicles in Winnebago County on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the area of North Meridian Road and Steward Road after a report of a crash involving two vehicles at 2:40 p.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the driver of a pick-up truck was trapped inside his vehicle. The vehicle was in a field just off of Steward Road. With the assistance of the Rockton Fire Department, the 51-year-old man was extricated and taken by helicopter to a Rockford hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the pick-up was northbound on North Meridian Road when a hay bale on a southbound truck towing a trailer fell on to the pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up then lost control, and traveled north across Steward Road before coming to a rest in a field.

The driver of the truck towing the trailer was not injured. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the follow up investigation.

