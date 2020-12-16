Advertisement

No delay in Rockford holiday garbage pickup

The city made an announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning.
Garbage pickup
Garbage pickup( | 123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Garbage will run as scheduled the next two weeks in the city of Rockford.

The decision was made because both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Fridays, and the city does not have any areas with Friday pickup.

The city made an announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning.

NO DELAY IN GARBAGE PICKUP FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Since both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Fridays (and the City...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
"He doesn't know me doesn't know my daughter doesn't know the family but took the time to care...
USPS worker saves Rockton girl’s Christmas surprise
One hospitalized after hay bale falls onto truck in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

Credit: Matt Reum
Police searching for missing Rockford man
1601 Green St.
Crews fighting fire in Rockford, no major injuries reported
Brian Michael Rini, now 25, said he was sorry during the video hearing before U.S. District...
Man who claimed to be long-missing boy gets two year sentence, apologizes to boy’s family
J HANLEY ST. ATT. CONFERENCE
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announces six new hires