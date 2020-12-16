No delay in Rockford holiday garbage pickup
The city made an announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning.
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Garbage will run as scheduled the next two weeks in the city of Rockford.
The decision was made because both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Fridays, and the city does not have any areas with Friday pickup.
