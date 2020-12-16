Nicor Gas extends payment arrangements for struggling small businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nicor Gas is offering extended bill payment arrangements and other resources for small business owners.

Nicor Gas will help every eligible small business customer take advantage of special payment arrangements with zero down payment and nine monthly installments to bring their accounts up to date. Businesses are eligible for one payment arrangement every 12 months.

Visiting here or call 888.Nicor.4U for more information.

The Nicor Gas Small Business Emergency Assistance Program will provide eligible customers with a one-time grant in the form of a credit on their account equal to one-half of their past-due balance up to $500. Funding for the one-time relief program is limited to small business customers with 50 or fewer full-time employees. Eligible customers will hear from Nicor Gas.

“Months into the pandemic, small and diverse businesses have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are struggling to survive,” John O. Hudson III, Nicor Gas president and CEO said. “While they are experiencing unrivaled challenges, we want our small business customers to think of us not only as their energy provider, but as a partner and lifeline to help keep businesses open during these troubling times.”

For additional energy-saving and small business resources, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.