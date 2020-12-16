Advertisement

Most nursing homes won’t make it another year, survey says

Staffing has been the top cost in response to COVID-19 by nursing homes.
Timeline set for COVID-19 vaccine for long-term care facilities
Timeline set for COVID-19 vaccine for long-term care facilities(WMTV, NBC, Gray Media)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living recently conducted a survey of nursing home providers across the U.S.

Key findings outlined on why long term care facilities should receive vaccine first include:

  • Two-thirds (66 percent) of nursing homes say they won’t make it another year given current operating pace due to increased COVID-19 costs.
  • 90 percent of nursing homes are currently operating at a profit margin of 3 percent or less. (65 percent of nursing homes are currently operating at a loss).
  • Staffing has been the top cost in response to COVID-19 with nine out of 10 nursing homes hiring additional staff and paying staff overtime.
  • 58 percent of nursing homes said additional staff pay and hiring new staff were their top cost incurred due to COVID-19.
  • 70 percent of nursing homes have hired additional staff and nine out of 10 have asked current staff to work overtime and provided hero pay.

Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of the AHCA/NCAL, reinforced his belief congress needs to pass another COVID-19 relief package to replenish the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund. He claims the fund is nearly out of resources to help hospitals and nursing homes respond to the record number of cases in the community and within our facilities.

“Our nursing home providers are facing the worst financial crisis in the history of the industry due to increased costs related to COVID-19 (testing, personal protective equipment, staffing) and chronic Medicaid underfunding. Without adequate resources, the U.S. will repeat the same mistakes made during the initial outbreak last spring. We need Congress to prioritize our vulnerable seniors and their caregivers in long term care facilities, by passing another COVID-19 relief package right away,” Parkinson said.

Here is a link to a pdf version of a one page executive summary of the results.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
One hospitalized after hay bale falls onto truck in Winnebago Co.
"He doesn't know me doesn't know my daughter doesn't know the family but took the time to care...
USPS worker saves Rockton girl’s Christmas surprise

Latest News

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center
OSF Saint Anthony gets COVID-19 vaccine
Panino's Restaurant
Rockford restaurant doing well during pandemic
Health funding
Crusader Central Clinic to get $3M in funding
Ill. Gov. JB Pritzker addresses the state regarding the latest with COVID-19
Pritzker: COVID-19 vaccinations doses promised to Ill. cut in half