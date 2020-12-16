Harlem school district superintendent announces retirement plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s a very bittersweet prospect,” said Harlem school district Superintendent, Dr. Julie Morris.

Some of Julie Morris’ fondest memories of her career in education involve bustling hallways, beaming students and passionate teachers. Many of those special moments came during the past thirteen years in her role as the Harlem School District Superintendent.

“I’m very proud of my 34 years as an educator and it’s time for me to move on, and I’m very excited about the prospect of that, but I’m also sad,” said Morris.

Morris said while she is saying goodbye to her school community, she will cherish and and hold onto the bonds formed during her tenure. At the end of June, she’ll pass the baton to Michael Flanagan, who’s no stranger to the region. He has children in the Harlem district and began his teaching career in the North Boone schools.

“It’s just really exciting to me, to be able to step into that role of service and to be humble. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, but I think we have a lot of challenging work ahead of us,” said incoming Harlem school district Superintendent, Dr. Michael Flanagan.

Flanagan plans to continue Morris’ efforts towards improving racial and gender equity and bridging social and emotional gaps within the district. Morris said she’ll do the same but with the focus on the community.

“I’m not going to stop. I’m going to look for a new career, but I want to really give back as a retired superintendent. I want to give back to the education system,” said Morris.

