Advertisement

‘Go build a snowman.’ West Virginia superintendent’s snow day announcement warms hearts

A father and daughter build a snowman.
A father and daughter build a snowman.(Jason Old)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES TOWN W.Va. (Gray News) - A West Virginia superintendent wanted to make sure children got to enjoy a day of snow on Wednesday instead of school by canceling in-person and virtual classes.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson released a letter explaining his decision to cancel classes for the day, stressing the importance of making memories with family.

“For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy. It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds,” Gibson said. “A reminder of how fleeting a childhood can be. An opportunity to make some memories with your family that you hold on to for life.”

Gibson cited the stresses that have come with losing many of the things in daily life people have become accustomed to amid the COVID-19 pandemic in making her decision.

“For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year,” Gibson said.

The superintendent encouraged parents and guardians to take pictures of their children while they enjoyed a day of sledding, hot chocolate and cozy fires.

“We will return to the serious and urgent business of growing up on Thursday, but for tomorrow...go build a snowman.”

Posted by Jefferson County Schools, WV on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
One hospitalized after hay bale falls onto truck in Winnebago Co.
"He doesn't know me doesn't know my daughter doesn't know the family but took the time to care...
USPS worker saves Rockton girl’s Christmas surprise

Latest News

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center
OSF Saint Anthony gets COVID-19 vaccine
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
‘If not one thing, it’s another’: Storm rolls into Northeast