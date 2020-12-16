Advertisement

Forreston school bus driver decorates front seat of her bus for the holidays

The pandemic puts restrictions on many area schools, and can sometimes dampen holiday cheer, but one Forreston bus driver wasn’t going to let that happen.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Marsha Birkholz has driven a bus for the Forreston School District for the past twelve years, but this year came with a few changes.

“Since we have a quarantine and the COVID-19 situation that we’re in, our drivers always have the seat directly behind them empty,” said Forrestville Valley School District Superintendent Sheri Smith.

Instead of letting that seat sit empty Birkholz decided to decorate it.

“Yesterday was my favorite it was elf on the shelf, so I had elves sitting on my bus and all my stuffed animals had masks on,” said Birkholz.

Birkholz changes the display everyday. She says students stop, check it out and often ask some fun questions.

“One of them said today if you were a reindeer what would you be, and I said I guess I would consider myself Prancer and he said no you should be Rudolph because you’re driving the bus,” said Birkholz.

Smith says Birkholz is a special person and a great employee.

“It doesn’t surprise me because that’s how Marsha is just as an individual to always add something special to make her students day a little bit brighter,” said Smith.

But, Birkholz says its the students reactions that make the effort worthwhile.

" I can’t see their face because their mask is on, but I see their eyes,” said Birkholz.

