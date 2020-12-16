Advertisement

Crusader Central Clinic to get $3M in funding

This funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ health center cluster grant program.
Health funding
Health funding(MGN Online)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WIFR) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced a total of $14.9 million in federal funding awarded to three community health centers throughout Illinois.

The following Illinois health centers will receive funding:

  • Crusader Central Clinic: $3,245,256
  • Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $3,879,854
  • SIHF Healthcare (Sauget): $7,829,334

“Community Health Centers are a vital resource for so many Illinoisans and especially in medically underserved communities that have been hit hard by COVID-19,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue to advocate for additional funding to support our health care infrastructure and promote health equity throughout this pandemic and beyond.”

This funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ health center cluster grant program. Every year, Illinois CHC’s serve more than 1.4 million Illinoisans, regardless of their ability to pay, according to Senator Durbin’s Office.

“Throughout this pandemic, underserved communities—particularly communities of color—are depending on Community Health Centers for affordable, accessible care,” Duckworth said. “Even after COVID-19, more than a million Illinoisans will continue to rely on these health centers, and I’m proud to work with Senator Durbin to ensure they have the federal funding and support they need to help those who need it most.”

