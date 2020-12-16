Advertisement

Crews fighting fire in Rockford, no major injuries reported

Resident at the scene says all residents got out of the home.
1601 Green St.
1601 Green St.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters are battling a fire at 1601 Green St. on Wednesday morning in Rockford.

Everyone is out of the home, according to a resident at the scene. The building is substantially damaged, crews are fighting the fire defensively.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

