Crews fighting fire in Rockford, no major injuries reported
Resident at the scene says all residents got out of the home.
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters are battling a fire at 1601 Green St. on Wednesday morning in Rockford.
Everyone is out of the home, according to a resident at the scene. The building is substantially damaged, crews are fighting the fire defensively.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
