ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy again today with northeast winds 5 - 10 MPH. Highs will hit the low 30′s. Mainly cloudy skies tonight as we dip back down to the 20′s. 40′s are likely for the weekend with a slight chance of a rain/snow mixtures late Friday night into Saturday morning. Monday (1st Day of Winter) we see highs in the middle 40′s.

