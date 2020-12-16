City of Rockford awards $900K in hospitality grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford awarded 82 local businesses city of Rockford Hospitality Grants on Wednesday.

The award amount is based on 50 percent of a business’s reduction in average monthly revenue related to food and beverage sales from 2019 to 2020. The average award was $10,975.61 and the max was $25,349.92, according to the city.

The $900,000 grant program reallocates CARES Act funding to supplement state and federal relief programs.

All the businesses receiving grants can be found here.

Businesses receiving grants include:

Abreo Restaurant

Abreo Standard

Ali’s Sandwich Factory & More

American Legion Post 1207

American Legion Post 340

Anjan’s Eats

Baci’s Kitchen

Baskin & Robbins

Baskin Robbins

Benny’s Dariette Inc.

Blue Line

C J.’s

Cantina Taco

Capri

Charles St Subway

Der Rathskeller

Ditullio’s Café & Catering

Don Carter

Dos Reales

Lafiesta Candies

Franchesco’s Ristorante

Fresco at the Gardens

Garrett’s Restaurant

Gene’s Irish Pub

Gerry’s Pizza

Giovanni’s Restaurant

Great Wall

Hai Guynh

Hearth Rock Café

Illinois Machine Shed

J.M.K. Nippon Restaurant

Joe’s Sports Page

John’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

Josef Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

Lino’s

Lucerne’s Fondue & Spirits

Lucha Cantina

Luichi’s

Magpie

Marc’s Fusion Cafe

Mexico Clasico Restaurant

N. Main Bar

Octane

Omakase

Oscars Pub

Pancheros Mexican Grill

RBI’s

Riverview Inn/Cliffbreakers

Rock Valley Subway

Rockford Roasting Company

Rural on Tap

Rusty Nail Tavern

Sahara Inc of Rockford

Scanlan’s

Schiro’s Restaurant

Shogun Japanese Restaurant

Skyview at Rockford

SMG BMO Harris

SMB Coronado

Social Urban Bar & Restaurant

Souse’s

Spot Café

Stockholm Inn

Stumpy’s

Subway – West State

Subway - 29301

Subway - Highcrest

Subway - Northridge Dr.

Subway - YMCA

Subway Sandwiches/Salads

Sugarjones

Taco Betty’s

Taco El Toro

Texas Lounge

The Norwegian

Tortaco Soto

Wired Cafe

Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza

Veebos Pizza

Victory Tap

Vintage

Yumberry Frozen Yogurt

