City of Rockford awards $900K in hospitality grants
The $900,000 grant program reallocates CARES Act funding to supplement state and federal relief programs.
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford awarded 82 local businesses city of Rockford Hospitality Grants on Wednesday.
The award amount is based on 50 percent of a business’s reduction in average monthly revenue related to food and beverage sales from 2019 to 2020. The average award was $10,975.61 and the max was $25,349.92, according to the city.
All the businesses receiving grants can be found here.
Businesses receiving grants include:
- Abreo Restaurant
- Abreo Standard
- Ali’s Sandwich Factory & More
- American Legion Post 1207
- American Legion Post 340
- Anjan’s Eats
- Baci’s Kitchen
- Baskin & Robbins
- Baskin Robbins
- Benny’s Dariette Inc.
- Blue Line
- C J.’s
- Cantina Taco
- Capri
- Charles St Subway
- Der Rathskeller
- Ditullio’s Café & Catering
- Don Carter
- Dos Reales
- Lafiesta Candies
- Franchesco’s Ristorante
- Fresco at the Gardens
- Garrett’s Restaurant
- Gene’s Irish Pub
- Gerry’s Pizza
- Giovanni’s Restaurant
- Great Wall
- Hai Guynh
- Hearth Rock Café
- Illinois Machine Shed
- J.M.K. Nippon Restaurant
- Joe’s Sports Page
- John’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
- Josef Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
- Lino’s
- Lucerne’s Fondue & Spirits
- Lucha Cantina
- Luichi’s
- Magpie
- Marc’s Fusion Cafe
- Mexico Clasico Restaurant
- N. Main Bar
- Octane
- Omakase
- Oscars Pub
- Pancheros Mexican Grill
- RBI’s
- Riverview Inn/Cliffbreakers
- Rock Valley Subway
- Rockford Roasting Company
- Rural on Tap
- Rusty Nail Tavern
- Sahara Inc of Rockford
- Scanlan’s
- Schiro’s Restaurant
- Shogun Japanese Restaurant
- Skyview at Rockford
- SMG BMO Harris
- SMB Coronado
- Social Urban Bar & Restaurant
- Souse’s
- Spot Café
- Stockholm Inn
- Stumpy’s
- Subway – West State
- Subway - 29301
- Subway - Highcrest
- Subway - Northridge Dr.
- Subway - YMCA
- Subway Sandwiches/Salads
- Sugarjones
- Taco Betty’s
- Taco El Toro
- Texas Lounge
- The Norwegian
- Tortaco Soto
- Wired Cafe
- Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza
- Veebos Pizza
- Victory Tap
- Vintage
- Yumberry Frozen Yogurt
