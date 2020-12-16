Advertisement

City of Rockford awards $900K in hospitality grants

The $900,000 grant program reallocates CARES Act funding to supplement state and federal relief programs.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford awarded 82 local businesses city of Rockford Hospitality Grants on Wednesday.

The award amount is based on 50 percent of a business’s reduction in average monthly revenue related to food and beverage sales from 2019 to 2020. The average award was $10,975.61 and the max was $25,349.92, according to the city.

All the businesses receiving grants can be found here.

Businesses receiving grants include:

  • Abreo Restaurant
  • Abreo Standard
  • Ali’s Sandwich Factory & More
  • American Legion Post 1207
  • American Legion Post 340
  • Anjan’s Eats
  • Baci’s Kitchen
  • Baskin & Robbins
  • Baskin Robbins
  • Benny’s Dariette Inc.
  • Blue Line
  • C J.’s
  • Cantina Taco
  • Capri
  • Charles St Subway
  • Der Rathskeller
  • Ditullio’s Café & Catering
  • Don Carter
  • Dos Reales
  • Lafiesta Candies
  • Franchesco’s Ristorante
  • Fresco at the Gardens
  • Garrett’s Restaurant
  • Gene’s Irish Pub
  • Gerry’s Pizza
  • Giovanni’s Restaurant
  • Great Wall
  • Hai Guynh
  • Hearth Rock Café
  • Illinois Machine Shed
  • J.M.K. Nippon Restaurant
  • Joe’s Sports Page
  • John’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
  • Josef Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
  • Lino’s
  • Lucerne’s Fondue & Spirits
  • Lucha Cantina
  • Luichi’s
  • Magpie
  • Marc’s Fusion Cafe
  • Mexico Clasico Restaurant
  • N. Main Bar
  • Octane
  • Omakase
  • Oscars Pub
  • Pancheros Mexican Grill
  • RBI’s
  • Riverview Inn/Cliffbreakers
  • Rock Valley Subway
  • Rockford Roasting Company
  • Rural on Tap
  • Rusty Nail Tavern
  • Sahara Inc of Rockford
  • Scanlan’s
  • Schiro’s Restaurant
  • Shogun Japanese Restaurant
  • Skyview at Rockford
  • SMG BMO Harris
  • SMB Coronado
  • Social Urban Bar & Restaurant
  • Souse’s
  • Spot Café
  • Stockholm Inn
  • Stumpy’s
  • Subway – West State
  • Subway - 29301
  • Subway - Highcrest
  • Subway - Northridge Dr.
  • Subway - YMCA
  • Subway Sandwiches/Salads
  • Sugarjones
  • Taco Betty’s
  • Taco El Toro
  • Texas Lounge
  • The Norwegian
  • Tortaco Soto
  • Wired Cafe
  • Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza
  • Veebos Pizza
  • Victory Tap
  • Vintage
  • Yumberry Frozen Yogurt

