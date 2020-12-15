Advertisement

Wis. man pleads guilty to homicide of Ill. prosecutor

On March 23, 2019, Ulisses Medina Espinosa, 33, of Beaver Dam, murdered his ex-wife, an Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney.
Courtroom
Courtroom(OYS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man pled guilty to first degree intentional homicide for murdering his ex-wife in 2019.

On March 23, 2019, Ulisses Medina Espinosa, 33, of Beaver Dam, murdered his ex-wife, an Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney.

Medina entered a residence in Beaver Dam while his ex-wife and the couple’s mutual child were visiting Medina’s parents. Medina opened fire on his ex-wife, shooting her more than a dozen times and killing her.

The five-year-old child witnessed the murder and provided extensive details to police about the shooting.

Under Wisconsin Law, Medina must be sentenced to life, but may seek release to community supervision after a time set by the judge. The sentencing agreement in this matter calls for the state to recommend that Medina be allowed to petition for release after 50 years in prison, when he will be in his 80′s.

“The investigators in this matter did a fantastic job putting together a solid case for prosecution. However, proving the case would require that the very young child of the victim would have to testify and relive that day when her life was forever changed. This agreement was the result of extensive consultation with the family of the victim, the police and the entire prosecution staff of our office. It ensures that the defendant will be convicted and imprisoned for most if not all of his life, while also shielding this innocent child from reliving the horrors of that day in open court,” District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg said.

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 5, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Gov. Pritzker's Official Twitter Account
Illinois receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Rep. Kinzinger speaks after Russian hacker attack
(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
COVID-19 vaccine given to Chicago healthcare workers
For the first time in months, Americans get a glimmer of light at the end of a long dark tunnel...
Rockford Doctors among the first people in the Stateline to get Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021