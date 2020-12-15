Wis. man pleads guilty to homicide of Ill. prosecutor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man pled guilty to first degree intentional homicide for murdering his ex-wife in 2019.

On March 23, 2019, Ulisses Medina Espinosa, 33, of Beaver Dam, murdered his ex-wife, an Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney.

Medina entered a residence in Beaver Dam while his ex-wife and the couple’s mutual child were visiting Medina’s parents. Medina opened fire on his ex-wife, shooting her more than a dozen times and killing her.

The five-year-old child witnessed the murder and provided extensive details to police about the shooting.

Under Wisconsin Law, Medina must be sentenced to life, but may seek release to community supervision after a time set by the judge. The sentencing agreement in this matter calls for the state to recommend that Medina be allowed to petition for release after 50 years in prison, when he will be in his 80′s.

“The investigators in this matter did a fantastic job putting together a solid case for prosecution. However, proving the case would require that the very young child of the victim would have to testify and relive that day when her life was forever changed. This agreement was the result of extensive consultation with the family of the victim, the police and the entire prosecution staff of our office. It ensures that the defendant will be convicted and imprisoned for most if not all of his life, while also shielding this innocent child from reliving the horrors of that day in open court,” District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg said.

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 5, 2021 at 9 a.m.

