Winnebago Co. adds 118 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with two more deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 21,078 from 20,960 on Monday. The total deaths stand at 293 stemming from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 291 on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 11.8 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 145 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Thursday’s report of 148.

