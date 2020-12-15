Local student places first, second in cheer competitions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spectrum School of Rockford announced that student Frankie Baldauf represented Wicked Elite Cheer in Roscoe, on not one, but two teams this past weekend at the Nation’s Choice All Star Cheer competition.

Frankie competed on the International Coed Junior Level 4 and the Elite Senior Level 3 teams, according to the school.

They brought home gold and silver in their attempt to earn a bid to the prestigious Cheer Summit in Orlando, Florida, to which they have since been invited.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.