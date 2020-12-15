Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne announces COVID-19 diagnosis

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old co-host of “The Talk” tweeted that she was hospitalized briefly and is now in isolation. Her symptoms are unknown at this point.

Osbourne’s husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, tested negative.

Another co-host of the talk show, Carrie Ann Inaba, announced last week that she also tested positive for the virus. She said she had a fever, cough and aches.

“The Talk” is currently on a hiatus.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday
Fatal shooting graphic
One man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human...
Russia’s Putin congratulates Biden on winning U.S. election
In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Ex-Epstein pal seeks bail with $28.5M and armed guards
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled