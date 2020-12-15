Rockford Doctors among the first people in the Stateline to get Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in months, Americans get a glimmer of light at the end of a long dark tunnel as the COVID-19 vaccinations become available for healthcare workers.

“They’ll be able to come to work every day without the worry whether or not they will become the next victim to the virus,” said MercyHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Dorsey.

Dorsey is one of 1,600 health care workers with his health system to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as early as 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“I look forward to getting it but I think it’s very important that people understand we still have a very long way to go,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey says while the vaccine is a step in the right direction, there are still many questions and challenges.

“We don’t know if someone gets the vaccine whether they can potentially require the virus and transmit it to someone else,” Dorsey said.

“I have received so many vaccines over my life that is much risky than this vaccine,” said

SwedishAmerican Trauma Director Dr. James Cole.

Cole will get his vaccine as early as Thursday and wants people to understand how safe it is.

“It’s not the actual virus itself, it’s an identifier that the body will then make antibodies,” Cole said.

Cole says the vaccine is created with messenger RNA, a genetic material our cells use to read protein and it’s a process that’s been used and researched many times before.

“Interestingly the first virus to have a genomic sequence fully identified was in 1995 influenza so they have been building on that technology and working on mRNA technology for a very long time,” Cole said.

Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses. 3 weeks apart and the Moderna vaccine which should become available soon is also a two-dose vaccine needed 4 weeks apart.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.