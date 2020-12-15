Rockford African American leaders share their stance on the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Illinois and the first doses will be administered starting Wednesday. But while some see this as the light at the end of the tunnel, not everyone is on board with getting the shot.

It all dates back to 40 years ago when hundreds of African American men took part in the Tuskegee experiment without even knowing it.

“It leaves it a little leery for African Americans,” Said Rhonda Greer Robinson, NAACP president.

When the truth came out about the syphilis experiment, it created mistrust between African Americans and vaccines, which includes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s like 60% of African Americans are not sure about taking the vaccine,” Robinson said.

Robinson is one of those people.

“I’ve always been really skeptical about putting things I’m not really familiar with into my body and the after-effects,” Robinson said.

“As of today I would probably lean towards no,” said Pastor Justin Francis, Soar Assembly Church.

Francis says his fear of the vaccine comes from how quickly it was created and how new it is.

“I know it’s a two-part shot so seeing it weeks and months later as well as seeing the numbers go down,” Francis said.

While a majority of African Americans agree with Francis and Robinson, Illinois State Representative Maurice West plans to get the vaccine.

“I’ve been in conversation and close connection with the Illinois Department of Health, Dr. Ezike expressed confidence in it and her being a scientist and understanding the data. I’m going to trust that the information she shares with me is valid,” West said.

West says being a leader puts him in a unique situation.

“My job will be to make sure I understand more about the vaccine, make sure I open up a dialogue with constituents, with experts about the vaccine, and not just have my perception or opinion because I am not a doctor,” West said.

The state of Illinois receives 43,000 doses of the vaccine with MercyHealth expecting 4,875 doses.

The first in line to get the vaccine are healthcare professionals who are working with COVID-19 positive patients and long-term care residents at the highest risk.

