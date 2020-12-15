Rep. Kinzinger speaks after Russian hacker attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) released a statement in response to reports of a highly sophisticated attack by Russian hackers on several U.S. government agencies and many U.S. companies.

“I was shocked and dismayed that initial reports already seem to indicate this Russian offensive operation may be one of the most damaging in the history of our Republic. The compromised technology at issue is used by our military, our civilian agencies, our intelligence community, and most of the Fortune 500.

In the wake of this devastating attack, where do we go from here? First and foremost, the company at the center of this disaster must produce an effective and reliable software patch to neutralize the ongoing threats. Thankfully, they have indicated they will have one today.

The President must also relinquish his dangerous and foolish veto threat relating to the National Defense Authorization Act, a bill which provides enhanced cyber protections and capabilities to secure our nation. Further, the Speaker and President-Elect must commit to working hand-in-hand with Congressional Republicans to mitigate threats to technology supply chains; and we can start by taking up any of the hundreds of recommendations included in the Report produced by the House China Task Force, on which I served.

Beyond that, we must conduct a nation-wide assessment of the public and private sector systems which were compromised, as we cannot repair our networks and our national security posture without one. And finally, we must resolve to exact justice and retribution upon the Russians for these crimes, as well as any others engaging in these attacks against the United States.

When it comes to the pervasive threats posed by Russia, China, Iran, and others, we truly have no other choice than to come together as one nation again. The division and bickering in America has become a clear and present danger to our collective security. While we point fingers and cast blame, our enemies are taking advantage. The most powerful weapon, the largest measure of security we could produce right now, is some semblance of unity and recognition in one another that we are Americans above all else. I pray that we find our path forward soon so that we may stop moving backward,” Kinzinger said.

