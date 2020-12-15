Advertisement

Patriots Boxing Club moves to new Rockford location

Patriots Boxing Club Coach Jimmy Goodman was able to find a larger location.
Patriots Gateway Community Center
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Patriots Gateway Community Center announced that Patriots Boxing Club moved to a new and larger location in Rockford.

The new location is at 727A First Ave. after being on Seventh Street for ten years. The location was the original bus barn and over the past 30 years, the home of Koch Upholstery.

Patriots Boxing Club Coach Jimmy Goodman was able to find a larger location and worked with the new owner of the building, Carl Bell, and the City of Rockford to relocate.

A “grand opening” will take place at a future time when gathering in a larger group is appropriate, according to Patriots Gateway Community Center.

