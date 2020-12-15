Patriots Boxing Club moves to new Rockford location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Patriots Gateway Community Center announced that Patriots Boxing Club moved to a new and larger location in Rockford.

The new location is at 727A First Ave. after being on Seventh Street for ten years. The location was the original bus barn and over the past 30 years, the home of Koch Upholstery.

Patriots Boxing Club Coach Jimmy Goodman was able to find a larger location and worked with the new owner of the building, Carl Bell, and the City of Rockford to relocate.

A “grand opening” will take place at a future time when gathering in a larger group is appropriate, according to Patriots Gateway Community Center.

