Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says he’s ‘feeling good’ amid cancer treatment

'The Big Lebowski' star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy...
'The Big Lebowski' star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy and a newly shaved head.(Source: Twitter|@TheJeffBridges/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeff Bridges gave fans an update on his cancer treatment.

“The Big Lebowski” star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy and a newly shaved head.

The caption reads, “Feeling good, shaved my head, got a puppy, had a birthday -- 71.”

In October, Bridges announced he has lymphoma and was starting treatment.

Days later he took to twitter to thank his fans for their outpouring of support.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Fatal shooting graphic
One man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford

Latest News

AAA Travel predicts nearly 3 million Americans will fly over the holidays. That's down almost...
AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
GOP leader McConnell congratulates Biden as president-elect
In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly