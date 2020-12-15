Janesville police: Broken snow plow led to threats of killing someone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dispute over a broken part for a snowplow spurred an armed 56-year-old man to threaten to kill someone in Elkhorn, according to the Janesville Police Dept.

According to police, officers received a call around 11:20 a.m. regarding a domestic disturbance at a home during which the suspect, identified as David Krause, left carrying two handguns and saying he was going to Elkhorn to kill someone.

The man and woman who live with Krause at the house, on West Memorial Drive, told investigators he was upset over the broken part. They claimed Krause loaded two handguns, a .357 and a 9mm, into their holsters and said, “someone’s going to die today.”

The pair told police they tried stopping him, but Krause allegedly threatened them with guns before leaving.

After getting a description of the Krause’s vehicle, Walworth Co. Sheriff’s deputies stopped it along Co. Hwy. H, in the Town of Sugar Creek, before Krause could reach his Elkhorn destination, according to police.

Krause was taken into custody and booked on two counts each recklessly endangering safety/domestic violence and disorderly conduct/domestic violence.

